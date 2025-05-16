Eurovision partygoers ‘plan to spend £76 celebrating the big night on average’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eurovision Song Contest fans who are hosting or attending a party to mark the occasion plan to spend £76 on average this year, a survey has found.

The average sum is slightly higher than the average £73 spend last year – covering costs such as food, drinks, decorations, fancy dress and entertainment.

The research, commissioned by TopCashback, also found that a fifth (21%) of those tuning in to watch the grand final on Saturday do not plan to spend any money at all, up from one in eight (12%) last year.

Among those who do plan to spend, fewer have been planning ahead this year, with 28% of partygoers setting money aside for their Eurovision celebrations, down from 34% in 2024.

A quarter (25%) plan to dip into savings to cover costs, up from 19% last year.

Nearly a fifth (18%) plan to use a credit card, down slightly from 19% last year.

Food is expected to be the biggest cost for more than half (56%) of partygoers, followed by alcoholic drinks (38%), soft drinks (37%) and fancy dress or outfits (17%).

Fewer partygoers will also be asking guests to chip in, with 10% planning to ask for contributions this year, down from 20% in 2024.

One in 16 (6%) people are planning to watch the contest in a pub or bar this year, according to the survey carried out by Opinium among 2,000 people across the UK in April.

Trio Remember Monday are representing the UK at this year’s contest, being held in Basel, Switzerland.

Adam Bullock, UK director at TopCashback, said: “A memorable Eurovision night doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. With a bit of creativity and planning, it’s possible to celebrate in style without breaking the bank.

“To decorate your home, pre-loved decoration bundles from sites like Vinted or eBay are a great alternative to buying new, and instead of splashing out on fancy dress, try getting creative with face paint or make-up. If you don’t fancy throwing a party, keep an eye out for ‘free watch’ parties at pubs in your area.”

Mr Bullock added that while fewer people are asking guests to contribute financially to Eurovision parties this year: “A simple way to keep costs down is to make it a ‘bring your own drink or dish’ event, guests are usually happy to pitch in when it means sharing a fun evening together.”