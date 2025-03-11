FCA likely to consult on motor finance redress if widespread failings found

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The City regulator is poised to consult on an industry-wide redress scheme if motor finance customers are found to have lost out from widespread failings by firms.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued a statement saying that it wants “to provide as much certainty as possible to firms, consumers and stakeholders”.

The regulator is currently reviewing the past use of motor finance discretionary commission arrangements (DCAs).

It is seeking to understand if firms failed to comply with requirements relating to DCAs and if consumers lost out as a result.

If they have, the regulator said it wants to make sure consumers are appropriately compensated in an orderly, consistent and efficient way.

Since the regulator launched its review, a ruling by the Court of Appeal has raised the possibility of widespread liability among motor finance firms, wherever commissions were not properly disclosed to customers.

The Supreme Court is due to hear an appeal against the Court of Appeal’s judgment next month.

The FCA said on Tuesday: “We are confirming that if, taking into account the Supreme Court’s decision, we conclude motor finance customers have lost out from widespread failings by firms, then it’s likely we will consult on an industry-wide redress scheme. We previously said it is more likely than when we started our review that we will introduce an alternative way of dealing with complaints.

“Under a redress scheme, firms would be responsible for determining whether customers have lost out due to the firm’s failings. If they have, firms would need to offer appropriate compensation. We would set rules firms must follow and put checks in place to make sure they do.”

A redress scheme would be simpler for consumers than bringing a complaint, the regulator said.

It added: “We would expect fewer consumers to rely on a claims management company, meaning they would keep all of any compensation they receive. It would also be more orderly and efficient for firms than a complaint-led approach, contributing to a well-functioning market in the future.”

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website

The regulator said it would confirm within six weeks of the Supreme Court’s decision if it is proposing a redress scheme and if so how it will take the scheme forward.

It added: “Throughout our work, we will continue to consider how to make sure affected consumers are appropriately compensated and the motor finance market continues to work well, with effective competition, for the millions of consumers who rely on it every year.”

The Financial Ombudsman Service recently said that hire purchase related to motor vehicles was the area that generated the most complaints between October and December 2024. It said case numbers had risen due to complaints about motor finance commission arrangements.