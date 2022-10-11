Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

FCA updates guidance for banks considering branch or ATM closures

The industry must make sure they are supporting people and businesses who rely on cash and banking services, the Financial Conduct Authority said.

Vicky Shaw
Tuesday 11 October 2022 13:39
Alternatives to bank branches should be delivered quickly and as a priority, according to the City regulator, which has published new guidance for those considering closing branches or ATMs (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Alternatives to bank branches should be delivered quickly and as a priority, according to the City regulator, which has published new guidance for those considering closing branches or ATMs (Anthony Devlin/PA)
(PA Archive)

Alternatives to bank branches should be delivered quickly and as a priority, according to the City regulator, which has published new guidance for those considering closing branches or ATMs.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) guidance, which already sets out expectations for banks to carry out thorough checks on the impact that permanent closures will have on customers, has been extended.

It now covers partial closures, such as removing counter services or permanently reducing opening hours in a way which would have a significant impact on customers.

For example, reducing opening hours on a busy morning might result in a relatively small change in hours, but could have a significant impact on customers’ ability to access branch services.

The conversion of free-to-use ATMs to pay-to-use ones is also included in the guidance.

Recommended

We’ve published updated guidance for banks that are considering branch closures and reminded them that we want alternatives, such as banking hubs, delivered quickly and as a priority

Sheldon Mills, FCA

The FCA said where the need for an alternative is identified, firms should make sure it is in place and accessible before a branch closes or an ATM is converted. This change to the guidance will help prevent customers from being affected by a gap in service.

The regulator said since it started supervising firms’ closure plans in 2020, it has seen evidence of good practice, such as firms actively considering what alternatives are available and taking into account customers’ needs.

Where firms have fallen short of expectations, the FCA said it has asked for closures to be paused or other options to be put in place.

Sheldon Mills, executive director consumer and competition at the FCA, said: “The industry must make sure they are supporting people and businesses who rely on cash and banking services.

“That is why we’ve published updated guidance for banks that are considering branch closures and reminded them that we want alternatives, such as banking hubs, delivered quickly and as a priority.”

Banking hubs enable several banks to share facilities in the same place.

Recommended

The FCA’s 2022 Financial Lives Survey (FLS) found around a fifth (21%) of adults with a day-to-day account had regularly used a particular branch over the previous 12 months.

People who were most likely to regularly use a branch included those with characteristics of vulnerability, such as those in poor health (27%) and those in financial difficulty (27%).

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in