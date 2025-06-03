Festival-goers warned to watch out for ‘ticket traps’ when booking summer events

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Festival and concert-goers are being warned to watch out for “ticket traps” set by fraudsters to steal their cash.

With many events taking place over the summer, fans desperate to get their hands on coveted tickets to see their favourite bands perform live could be susceptible to scams.

Pearl Akintola, a consumer fraud expert at credit information company Experian, said: “It is vital that consumers are aware of the potential traps that are out there and how to avoid them.

“These traps exist not only with ticket sales, but also for those booking last-minute travel and accommodation to attend festivals. It’s vital to think through any big-ticket purchases by firstly validating the credibility of the seller, then being careful in how you complete the payment transaction.”

Recent analysis by Lloyds indicated that Oasis fans have collectively lost more than £2 million to scams since tickets for the band’s long-awaited reunion tour went on sale last year, with an average loss of £436.

In a warning about where many scams are originating, Lloyds highlighted unofficial groups set up on social media, dedicated to buying and selling tickets for the Oasis tour.

Here are some tips from Experian for people looking to buy tickets to gigs and festivals or book travel:

1. Know how to spot fake websites.

When buying tickets, make sure you are using verified websites, which could include the festival’s official site, the promoter, or a verified ticket exchange.

Always double-check the website address.

2. Do background checks.

Check sellers’ reviews and verify if they have a reachable email or phone number. If you are buying from an independent seller, make sure you ask as many questions as possible (such as when the ticket would arrive and the type of ticket they are selling) and then confirm these details with a verified source such as the promoter’s website.

3. Be mindful of how you pay.

If you are paying by credit card, you may be able to make a Section 75 claim if something goes wrong. Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act means the card issuer can be held jointly liable for the failure of the goods and services being provided, subject to terms and conditions.

4. Ask yourself if it is too good to be true.

If a seller is offering you a bargain price for a ticket to a popular event, this could be a red flag. Verify the seller’s details and the average price of tickets from credible sources. Thinking you have found an affordable ticket may be a very exciting moment but try to keep your calm and approach opportunities with caution.

5. Report fraud.

As well as reporting it to your financial firm, crimes should be reported to the police. It may also be worth checking your credit reports for signs of any fraudulent activity. Credit reference agencies can help to put right any damage done to reports.