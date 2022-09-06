Fewer than a fifth of people ‘would speak to their bank about money struggles’
Only 19% of people would speak to their bank or building society if they were struggling financially, according to Nationwide Building Society.
Fewer than a fifth (19%) of people would speak to their bank or building society if they were struggling financially, according to a survey.
This is despite 83% of people saying are worried about the rising cost of living on their household finances and 6% saying they are already in serious financial difficulty, Nationwide Building Society found.
More than seven in 10 (71%) feel they have cut costs back as far as they can, the survey of more than 2,000 people found.
Nationwide has set up a freephone cost-of-living hotline and said it is offering financial health check appointments to members.
Other providers also offer a range of support to help customers.
A quarter of people (24%) surveyed would go to their partner or spouse if they were struggling financially and 22% would turn to their parents.
However, 17% would not seek any help from anyone.
Jasper Davy, director of support at Nationwide Building Society, said: “While asking for help can seem daunting, doing so early usually results in better longer-term outcomes and can help reduce the stress of financial worries on a household.
“We would encourage anyone worried about the rising cost-of-living to contact their bank or building society who will be able to help.
“Our cost-of-living hotline is a safe place where members can talk to us about their problems so we can find the best way of helping them, already we have helped people with a range of issues and we expect this to increase as we head into the autumn as costs rise further.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.