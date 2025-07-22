Mortgage brokers ‘seeing rise in amount of lending agreed for their clients’
Many lenders have recently made changes allowing some homeowners to borrow more.
Nearly four-fifths of mortgage brokers are noticing a rise in the amount of lending agreed for their clients, according to a survey.
HSBC UK’s mortgage broker barometer, which gathered sentiment from more than 1,100 mortgage brokers in July 2025, found 78% had seen an increase in the amount of lending agreed.
Many lenders have recently made changes allowing some homeowners to borrow more, following clarification from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Following changes to its own stress rates, HSBC UK estimated the average mortgage offer for first-time buyers will be £39,000 higher than would previously be offered.
Nine in 10 (93%) brokers surveyed said that it is important for their clients to increase their borrowing power.
Nearly two-thirds (63%) of brokers have said they are seeing clients take proactive steps to improve their credit score.
The same proportion (63%) expect mortgage applications to increase over the next six months.
Confidence on buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages is more muted, the report indicated, with the majority of brokers expecting BTL applications to remain at the current level.
Nearly nine in 10 (87%) brokers surveyed predict that the Bank of England base rate will be reduced over the course of the year.
Chris Pearson, head of intermediary mortgages at HSBC UK, said: “The recent adjustments to stress rates by lenders are clearly making a positive and tangible impact.
“This broker barometer shows that almost eight in 10 brokers are seeing an uptick in the amount of lending agreed for their clients. This is a crucial development as it directly translates into enhanced buying power and greater accessibility for aspiring homeowners, reflecting a more responsive market.”