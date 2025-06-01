Fire risk warning to households after UK basks in sunny spring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Households are being warned of the fire risks to homes and gardens in the warmer weather, with the UK having seen the sunniest spring on record.

The number of garden fire claims has already been elevated in April and May this year, according to data from insurance giant Aviva, overtaking every other month in 2024.

The insurer said that the average fire claim involving a garden amounts to nearly £16,000.

On Wednesday last week, it emerged that the UK had experienced its sunniest spring on record.

Some 630 hours of sunshine were clocked up across the country between March 1 and May 27, according to provisional figures from the Met Office, beating the previous record of 626 hours set in 2020.

Aviva said that its own fire claims data suggests that an increase in people enjoying their gardens – from barbecuing to having bonfires – could, in part, explain the increase in claims.

The insurer said its data also indicates that lightning claims – which can spark fires by striking a roof or loft space – have increased over the past five years.

Lightning can cause electrical items to break or malfunction, leading to fires in the home.

Research for Aviva, among 2,000 people across the UK found one in eight (12%) people worry more about fire safety during hot weather and 13% worry more during barbecue season.

The research was carried out by Censuswide in December 2024.

Examples of some fire claims seen by the insurer include sheds, fencing and decking being destroyed by garden bonfires; embers from a barbecue landing on a shed and setting its contents ablaze; and ash from a fire pit causing a garage fire.

Hannah Davidson, senior underwriting manager at Aviva, said: “Although warmer weather is often welcome news, we’re urging people to remain vigilant when it comes to fire safety.

“The warm weather, paired with a lack of rain means that once started, a fire can spread very quickly – particularly as the ground is dry.

“Popular items in gardens, such as wooden fences and sheds, can be flammable, causing flames to spread quickly. A small fire in the garden can also spread to the home, causing significant damage.

“Whether it’s hosting friends for a barbecue, charging devices and tools outside or in the home, or even hanging a mirror outside in your garden for decoration, it’s worth paying close attention to what could become a potential fire hazard.”

Here are some fire safety tips from Aviva:

– Fire safety

If possible, it is best to avoid garden bonfires which can quickly get out of control, especially during dry and windy conditions. If you do light a fire, never leave it unattended and keep water or a hose nearby. Exercise caution with fire pits and extinguish them before you go inside. It is also a good idea to keep an eye on fires in neighbouring gardens, in case they spread.

– Barbecue with caution

Before barbecuing, check the weather forecast for any windy weather which can make barbecuing significantly more dangerous. Gusts of wind can carry hot embers or sparks several feet away, increasing the possibility of a fire. When barbecuing, be mindful that ash can stay hot for days, so wait until it has cooled before disposing. Always place disposable barbecues on a non-flammable or heat resistant surface, away from grass, fences, or sheds and leave them until they have cooled completely.

– Unplug appliances once charged

Overheating lithium-ion batteries can cause fires, so always unplug chargers once tools are fully charged. Avoid charging devices overnight or leaving them unattended.

– Watch windowsills

Sunlight magnified through glass objects can start fires. Keep mirrors, bottles, and other reflective items away from direct sunlight.

– Dispose of cigarettes carefully.

Cigarettes and matches can easily ignite dry grass or decking. Always extinguish them fully and dispose of them safely.