Where can families find the best back to school bargains?

Back-to-school costs can feel overwhelming for parents, especially right after the summer holidays. With finances often looking as threadbare as the school uniforms parents need to replace, it’s undoubtedly a tricky time.

Firstly, it might be worth making a list of what you really need, so you’re not panic-buying and being seduced by ‘special offers’.

Adam Bullock, UK director at TopCashback, says parents may find they have “a long list of outgrown uniforms, broken stationary and old shoes to replace” – which could make panic buying more tempting.

Stay focused on the essentials when shopping for back-to-school items

“Focus on the items you really need to purchase,” says Bullock. “Keep in mind that not everything will need to be bought ahead of the school year, so staggering your spend is great way to reduce its impact. Chances are you’ll be able to make some extra savings by holding out where you can, with many items likely put on sale once the school year starts.”

Bullock says buying second-hand uniform is a “brilliant way to save” too.

“We know too well that children grow out of clothes quickly, meaning that uniform items often remain in good quality,” he adds. “Many schools will have a shop of donated items to choose from and there’s also a wide range of online outlets to browse, from dedicated stores such as Uniformerly to wider second-hand sites such as eBay or Vinted.”

Look out for any online discount codes or offers on cashback websites and make use of browser extension tools to get even more money off. Parents may also find they need to resist “pester power” in order to come in within budget. Bullock says older children in particular can get swept up by the latest TikTok trends.

He adds: “If there’s budget left over once you’ve purchased your essential buys then that can be put towards these items, but don’t let the latest trends push your spending overboard. Alternatively, keep your eye out for dupes to help save some money.”

He suggests keeping an eye out in supermarkets, which can be a cost-effective place to pick up back-to-school items, as well as homeware stores, for cheaper versions of the latest trends.

Bullock also says it’s a good idea for parents to set some of their budget aside for unexpected costs during the school year.

“Budgeting for unexpected purchases helps you to manage them as they crop up, not leaving yourself out of pocket – whether that be an emergency new set of school shoes or a new bag. It’s also likely children will grow out of their uniform and need a new pair of trousers or a skirt before the school year comes to a close,” he says. “There’s the option to purchase these in a bigger size now while there’s discounts or put some budget aside for when the time comes later in the year.

“In addition, there’s the unexpected costs of school trips, extra clubs or materials for a project which can impact your pocket throughout the year. Putting aside a small portion of money each month will help you to keep on top of school spending all year round.”

Craig Rickman, a personal finance expert at interactive investor, says some families may be able to make savings simply by going through what they already have. You never know – you might find items at the back of the wardrobe in drawers that you’d completely forgotten about, or outgrown clothing that can be passed from one sibling to another.

Rickman says by doing this: “You might find your ‘to buy’ list is a bit shorter than you thought. It’s easy to forget that you stocked up on stationary or other little items in a sale, so looking at what you’ve got is key. Also speak to family and friends, it might be that they have extra items you could use, or things they now no longer need.”

Teaming up with other parents, who will likely have very similar back-to-school shopping lists, could also pay dividends. “Buying in bulk can also save you money, so consider teaming up with other savvy parents and share bulk buy purchases,” Rickman adds.

He also suggests stretching your budget further by selling items that don’t fit any more or that are no longer needed, adding: “Some brands like Kickers offer credit to spend on new shoes when you send in your old pair.”

Refurbished tech can generate savings

Tech costs can also really eat into back-to-school budgets.

“Look at pre-loved tech,” says Rickman. “If you’re in need of laptops or tablets, you’re likely going to pay a lot less from a second-hand tech retailer and lots of these now come with decent warranties too.”

Having one eye on future costs for children – and saving where you can – can also help to get things in perspective when deciding whether or not to make a particular back-to-school purchase.

Rickman adds: “Kids might feel expensive at school age, but supporting them in later life is even more expensive – think about swapping uniforms for house deposits!

“Saving little and often brings huge benefits in the form of compound interest, so avoiding overspending should mean you can build a pot that continues to grow.”