How to fix your finances after fraud

There were 445,000 cases of fraud and cybercrime last year. Here’s what to do if you become a victim

Wednesday 09 March 2022 01:16
Comments
<p>If you are scammed, what can you do to fix your finances after the event?</p>

If you are scammed, what can you do to fix your finances after the event?

(AFP\Getty)

Another week, another disturbing report on the rise of fraud and cybercrime.

Last week, the UK’s financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) revealed the number of possible investment scams reported was up by almost a third last summer compared with the year before to 16,400.

Cryptocurrency, boiler room, recovery room, even FCA-impersonation were among the most common.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in