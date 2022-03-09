How to fix your finances after fraud
There were 445,000 cases of fraud and cybercrime last year. Here’s what to do if you become a victim
Another week, another disturbing report on the rise of fraud and cybercrime.
Last week, the UK’s financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) revealed the number of possible investment scams reported was up by almost a third last summer compared with the year before to 16,400.
Cryptocurrency, boiler room, recovery room, even FCA-impersonation were among the most common.
