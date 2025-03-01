Fraud warning after £1m lost in cryptocurrency scams

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have warned Kent residents to be vigilant about fraud after nine people lost a combined £1 million in cryptocurrency scams.

Victims’ personal details were shared online after a data leak, Kent Police said, and their information was used to generate “fake Action Fraud reports”.

Action Fraud is the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime.

Someone claiming to be a police officer contacted victims and reassured them an investigation had been launched, the force said.

The fake officer told victims to “expect a call from the crypto wallet host” and they then received a second call from a person who said they were “a security officer”, police added.

This caller reportedly asked for the victims’ seed phrase – a 12 or 24-word phrase that allows users to manage a cryptocurrency wallet.

Fraudsters used that information to “rebuild the wallet”, steal funds and transfer them so they cannot be recovered, police said.

Detective Sergeant Darryll Paulson said: “I urge anyone contacted by someone claiming to be from a crypto host, or from the police, not to give out any personal details.

“Scammers are becoming increasingly more calculating in their methods to defraud their victims into losing a substantial amount of money and will often create urgency in the situation, such as telling them they need to act now to stop their funds from being stolen.

“Don’t be embarrassed about reporting a scam, it only takes a second to be distracted and fall victim.”

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website

If you are not confident a caller is a genuine security or police officer then take their details and hang up, police advised.

Wait at least five minutes for the call to clear before contacting 101 or 999 in an emergency, they said.

A call handler can verify if the caller is genuine.