Fraud warning for people planning to declutter this spring

People decluttering this spring are being urged by a major bank to watch out for online marketplace scams.

Nearly a quarter (23%) of people plan to sell their unwanted items on online marketplaces this spring, according to a survey for Barclays.

But more than a third (38%) of people have either fallen victim to, or know someone who has been targeted by, an online marketplace scam.

Barclays’s own data indicates that of the scam claims made so far this year, nearly half (49%) started on an online or social media marketplace.

The bank said its scam claims data shows that so far this year, nearly three-quarters (74%) of scam reports made by customers aged 20 and under originated on online or social media marketplaces.

Barclays analysed its business and personal current account customer scam data for January and February 2025.

As well as looking at its own data, the bank also commissioned several surveys for its research, including one among 2,000 people by Opinium in February 2025 and a Censuswide survey of 2,000 people in December last year.

Kirsty Adams, a fraud and scams expert at Barclays said: “Online marketplaces are a great way to re-home unwanted items or to find sought-after goods at a discount, but they require a level of trust between buyer and seller that scammers are sadly exploiting.”

Here are her tips for staying safe on online marketplaces:

1. Never disclose personal details and use secure and trusted payment methods when paying for or receiving payment for an item. Stick to the payment methods recommended by the online marketplace.

2. Closely review the details of the seller or buyer. Look at their online reviews, and, if anything looks suspect, consider taking a step back.

3. Take your time and do not be forced into hasty decisions.