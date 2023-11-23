Jump to content

Full list of 19 NatWest and RBS branches due to close

It adds to hundreds of bank closures announced this year.

August Graham
Thursday 23 November 2023 09:30
(PA Wire)

NatWest Group has announced that it plans to close another 19 branches in England, Wales and Scotland.

The closures include one Royal Bank of Scotland branch in Glasgow and 18 NatWest branches.

See below if your local bank is one of those impacted, and which date they are set to close.

– NatWest branches

London – Chiswick High Road – February 20Redcar – High Street East – February 20Bradford – New Line – February 21Surbiton – Victoria Road – February 21Bakewell – Water Lane – February 22Greenwich – Greenwich Church Street – February 22Ormskirk – Moor Street – February 27London – Station Parade – February 27Morecambe – Marine Road Central – February 28Wednesfield – High Street – February 28Pontypridd – Taff Street – February 29Rickmansworth – High Street – February 29Birmingham – Bristol Road South – March 5Liverpool – Prescot Road – March 5London – Piccadilly – March 6Rochester – High Street – March 6Dudley – Castle Street – March 7Maldon – High Street – March 7

RBS branches

Glasgow – Sauchiehall Street – November 19

