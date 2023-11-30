Full list of 45 Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland branches due to close

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lloyds Banking Group has announced plans to close 45 branches across the Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland networks.

See below if your local bank is one of those impacted and what date they are set to close.

Halifax branches:

Lymington – High Street – March 11Macclesfield – Chestergate – March 11Barnet – High Street – March 12Orpington – High Street – March 12Dereham – Church Street – March 14Stamford – High Street – March 14Barry – Holton Road – March 18Dartford – High Street – March 18Penrith – Middlegate – March 19Diss – Market Place – March 20Stafford – Greengate Street – April 8Whitehaven – King Street – April 9Ilford – High Street – April 15Morley – Windsor Court – April 16Daventry – High Street – April 17Herne Bay – Mortimer Street – April 17Borehamwood – Shenley Road – April 18Spalding – Bridge Street – April 18Bridgwater – Fore Street – April 23New Milton – Station Road – April 23Dagenham – Heathway – May 15Hessle – The Square – August 15

Lloyds branches:

Orpington – High Street – March 13Dartford – High Street – March 13Macclesfield – Chestergate – March 19Spalding – Bridge Street – March 20Diss – Market Place – March 21Lymington – High Street – March 26Barnet – High Street – April 3Whitehaven – King Street – April 3Dereham – Church Street – April 4Barry – Holton Road – April 4Borehamwood – Shenley Road – April 11Bridgwater – Fore Street – April 22Daventry – High Street – April 30Stamford – High Street – November 13Stafford – Greengate Street – November 13Herne Bay – Mortimer Street – November 13Penrith – Middlegate – November 14Ilford – High Street – November 14Morley – Windsor Court – November 14

Bank of Scotland branches:

Glasgow – Byres Road – March 21Tarbert – Harbour Street – April 29Bowmore – Shore Street – May 8Helensburgh – Shore Road – August 15