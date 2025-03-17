Jump to content
Full list of confirmed top-tier council tax rises in England

Most authorities have chosen to increase council tax in 2025/26 by the full amount.

Ian Jones
Monday 17 March 2025 07:04 GMT
Every top-tier local authority in England has confirmed its council tax levels for 2025/26 (Rosemary Roberts/Alamy/PA)
Here is a list of confirmed council tax rises for 2025/26 for all top-tier local authorities in England.

The list has been compiled by the PA news agency.

The data covers only the 153 top-tier local authorities in England: county councils, London boroughs, Metropolitan boroughs and unitary authorities.

It does not include lower-tier district councils.

The list is divided into four sections, corresponding to the four types of top-tier authority, with each section arranged alphabetically.

For each authority, the percentage increase in council tax in 2025/26 is given, along with (in brackets) the increase in the previous two years of 2024/25 and 2023/24.

The figures for 2024/25 and 2023/24 are sourced from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government.

– County councils

Cambridgeshire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.98%)Derbyshire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 3.75%)Devon 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)East Sussex 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Essex 3.75% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 3.50%)Gloucestershire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Hampshire 4.995% (2024/25: 4.998% 2023/24: 4.99%)Hertfordshire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Kent 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.995%)Lancashire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 3.99%)Leicestershire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Lincolnshire 2.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Norfolk 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Nottinghamshire 4.84% (2024/25: 4.84% 2023/24: 4.84%)Oxfordshire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Staffordshire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Suffolk 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.00%)Surrey 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 2.99%)Warwickshire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.996% 2023/24: 3.94%)West Sussex 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Worcestershire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.94%)

– London

Barking & Dagenham 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Barnet 4.98% (2024/25: 4.98% 2023/24: 3.80%)Bexley 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Brent 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Bromley 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Camden 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)City of London 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Croydon 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 14.99%)Ealing 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Enfield 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Greenwich 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Hackney 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Hammersmith & Fulham 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.80%)Haringey 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Harrow 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Havering 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Hillingdon 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Hounslow 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Islington 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Kensington & Chelsea 4.00% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 2.18%)Kingston-upon-Thames 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Lambeth 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Lewisham 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Merton 4.99% (2024/25: 4.999% 2023/24: 4.999%)Newham 8.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Redbridge 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Richmond-upon-Thames 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Southwark 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Sutton 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Tower Hamlets 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 2.00%)Waltham Forest 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Wandsworth 2.00% (2024/25: 2.09% 2023/24: 2.14%)Westminster 4.99% (2024/25: 4.98% 2023/24: 2.01%)

– Metropolitan boroughs

Barnsley 4.90% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 3.90%)Birmingham 7.49% (2024/25: 9.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Bolton 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 3.99%)Bradford 9.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Bury 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Calderdale 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Coventry 4.90% (2024/25: 4.94% 2023/24: 4.94%)Doncaster 3.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 3.99%)Dudley 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Gateshead 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Kirklees 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Knowsley 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Leeds 4.99% (2024/25: 4.98% 2023/24: 4.99%)Liverpool 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Manchester 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Newcastle-upon-Tyne 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 3.99%)North Tyneside 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Oldham 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 3.99%)Rochdale 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Rotherham 3.00% (2024/25: 3.50% 2023/24: 4.00%)Salford 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Sandwell 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Sefton 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Sheffield 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Solihull 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)South Tyneside 4.95% (2024/25: 4.95% 2023/24: 4.95%)St Helens 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Stockport 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 3.99%)Sunderland 4.49% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 2.99%)Tameside 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Trafford 7.49% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Wakefield 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Walsall 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 2.99%)Wigan 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Wirral 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Wolverhampton 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

– Unitary authorities(Note: where figures for 2023/24 are n/a, this is because the authority did not then exist in its current form)

Bath & North East Somerset 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Bedford 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 2.90%)Blackburn with Darwen 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Blackpool 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Bracknell Forest 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Brighton & Hove 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Bristol 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Buckinghamshire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.98% 2023/24: 4.9997%)Central Bedfordshire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 0%)Cheshire East 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Cheshire West & Chester 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Cornwall 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Cumberland 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: n/a)Darlington 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Derby 3.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Dorset 4.99% (2024/25: 4.996% 2023/24: 4.00%)Durham 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)East Riding of Yorkshire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.98%)Halton 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Hartlepool 4.99% (2024/25: 2.99% 2023/24: 4.90%)Herefordshire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Hull 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Isle of Wight 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Isles of Scilly 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Leicester 4.99% (2024/25: 4.999% 2023/24: 4.998%)Luton 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Medway 4.994% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Middlesbrough 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 3.99%)Milton Keynes 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)North East Lincolnshire 3.98% (2024/25: 4.98% 2023/24: 3.98%)North Lincolnshire 4.89% (2024/25: 3.73% 2023/24: 1.74%)North Northamptonshire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)North Somerset 4.99% (2024/25: 4.98% 2023/24: 4.99%)North Yorkshire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: n/a)Northumberland 4.99% (2024/25: 4.59% 2023/24: 4.63%)Nottingham 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Peterborough 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Plymouth 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Portsmouth 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Reading 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Redcar & Cleveland 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 3.99%)Rutland 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Shropshire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Slough 4.99% (2024/25: 8.50% 2023/24: 9.99%)Somerset 7.49% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: n/a)South Gloucestershire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Southampton 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Southend-on-Sea 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Stockton-on-Tees 4.95% (2024/25: 4.95% 2023/24: 4.90%)Stoke-on-Trent 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Swindon 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Telford & Wrekin 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 2.00%)Thurrock 4.99% (2024/25: 7.98% 2023/24: 9.99%)Torbay 4.75% (2024/25: 4.75% 2023/24: 4.99%)Warrington 4.98% (2024/25: 4.98% 2023/24: 4.98%)West Berkshire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)West Northamptonshire 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Westmorland & Furness 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: n/a)Wiltshire 4.50% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)Windsor & Maidenhead 8.99% (2024/25: 4.96% 2023/24: 4.96%)Wokingham 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)York 4.99% (2024/25: 4.99% 2023/24: 4.99%)

