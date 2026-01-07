Families forced to crowdfund £2,365 as funeral costs rise again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bereaved families are turning to crowdfunding and loan sharks as the cost of a traditional funeral jumped 5.3 per cent.

The cost jumped to £4,510 last year, the biggest annual increase since 2016, according to SunLife’s annual Cost of Dying Report.

A simple attended funeral, which includes the core elements of a traditional service but with fewer add-ons such as a memorial and flowers, is now the most common choice in the UK, costing an average of £3,828.

When teamed with a memorial, catering, venue hire and flowers, total spending on the average funeral rose to £5,140.

Rising prices have been driven by increased cremation and burial fees, higher coffin prices, and increased living costs.

Some 15 per cent of families say they have faced financial hardship paying for a funeral, having to find an extra £2,365 on average.

open image in gallery Rising prices have been driven by increased cremation and burial fees, higher coffin prices, and increased living costs ( iStock )

More than one in 10 (12 per cent) of those facing financial difficulty turned to crowdfunding to cover funeral costs, while 8 per cent reported borrowing money from an unregulated lender or loan shark.

London remains the most expensive place to die, with the cost of a simple attended funeral averaging £4,897.

The report found that those who knew some of the deceased’s funeral preferences were able to save an average of £335 on a send-off compared with those who did not.

Meanwhile, direct cremations, costing an average of £1,628, are now chosen for 21 per cent of funerals – with the majority of cases involving the deceased having planned the arrangements.

However, 86 per cent of those who opted for a direct cremation still chose to hold a memorial, wake or celebration of life, bringing the full spending to an average of £2,949.

Some 70 per cent of people make some form of provision for their funeral to ease the burden on those left behind, such as savings, funeral plans, and life insurance, the study found.

Just 42 per cent save enough to cover the full cost, leaving loved ones to bridge the gap.

open image in gallery Some 15 per cent of families say they have faced financial hardship paying for a funeral ( Getty/iStock )

SunLife chief executive Mark Screeton said: “Funerals are a deeply personal experience, but our research shows that the cost of saying goodbye continues to rise faster than some families can afford.

“We are seeing more people turning to simple attended funerals, a modern middle ground between traditional and direct options, allowing families to celebrate their loved one’s life without overspending.

“Having conversations about both what we want for our funerals and how they will be paid for can make a real difference, emotionally and financially.

“Planning ahead means families can create a meaningful farewell without unnecessary stress or cost at an already difficult time.”

Lindesay Mace, co-manager of funeral poverty charity Down to Earth, said: “The distress caused by struggling to pay for a funeral should not be underestimated.

“We see the devastating effects on people’s health and their ability to grieve on a daily basis at our Down to Earth funeral costs support service.

“This financial hardship is reflected in growing demand for help, with our helpline seeing a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in people contacting us in 2024/25.

“The government must act now to ensure the wellbeing of bereaved people facing unaffordable funeral costs.”