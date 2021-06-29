How to fight back against energy bill failings

Last week, a damning report confirmed what we have been angry about for years - that the nation’s domestic energy supply is a bit of a farce.

Despite endless edicts from energy regulator Ofgem, customers face a gauntlet of billing errors, retained credit and, seemingly, a blatant dismissal of supplier obligations, compounded by a ‘race to the bottom’ when it comes to customer service.

Citizens Advice is now warning of a huge chasm between the best and worst energy suppliers in Great Britain, with the lowest scoring providers failing to provide a single accurate bill for more than one in ten of their customers.

These errors mean people are often charged incorrectly, straining their finances and making it difficult to budget at a time when many already face financial uncertainty due to the pandemic. For people facing debt or unemployment, it can be particularly stressful and add to money worries, the support and information organisation warns.

“Providing an accurate energy bill is the most basic aspect of customer service that a supplier can offer and yet many are failing to do this,” says Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice.

“All companies have a responsibility to deliver the best possible service to their customers and it’s disappointing to see such a wide chasm between those who are taking this seriously and those who are not.

“When customers with billing errors are unable to contact their supplier for help, it can cause immense stress. These problems are even worse for those who are already worried about money. It’s vital that suppliers fix these issues and provide support for those most at risk of debt.”

But those with the poorest track record on billing are also the worst for customer service. While the best suppliers - named by Citizens Advice as Igloo, Outfox The Market, M&S Energy, E, and Octopus (which also supplies M&S Energy) - manage to respond to 86 per cent of customer emails within two working days, the worst only manage to get in touch with 35 per cent over the same time period.

Citizens Advice names those as Utilita, Ecotricity, Symbio, People’s Energy and Orbit based on its star rating of domestic suppliers’ customer service between January and March this year.

But with the prospect of working from home for another winter looming, bringing with it a far greater demand on our domestic gas and electricity than we’re used to, customers have the same key weapons in their arsenal to beat the bills.

Those who haven’t switched supplier in the last twelve months are likely to now be on a default or standard tariff, which MoneySuperMarket estimates is costing each household an extra £273 a year.

With cheap deals changing regularly, consumer group Which? ran the numbers on the optimum frequency of switching and calculated that changing supplier every twelve months would provide the most consistent savings compared with never switching or switching every three or six months.

With figures over the last two years suggesting a reasonable, if not perfect, correlation between oil prices and domestic energy supply costs, the group also suggested searching out a new deal when oil prices were tracking down.

Elsewhere, paying by direct debit may also help balance the books for more than seven million households that still don’t. Not only do most suppliers offer a discount for direct debit payments, but new Ofgem proposals will require energy suppliers to automatically repay any direct debit customers that are more than 5 per cent in credit.

Ofgem estimates that energy suppliers currently hold more than £1.4bn in overpayments that are notoriously difficult to get refunded. Ofgem has proposed that customers are automatically refunded any surplus on the anniversary of their contract.

MoneySuperMarket also estimates that paperless or online tariffs offer another £40-£45 in savings each year compared with those sending out paper bills.

The comparison site also urges customers to submit meter readings every month and to get a smart meter in a bid to fight back against the scourge of inaccurate billing.

Although smart meters can’t save you money in isolation, the granular, live data they provide customers about their energy usage can help change behaviour and cut costs. Once installed, they send readings to the supplier every day removing the need for meter readings and estimated bills.

All energy suppliers are obliged to roll out smart meters by the end of this month, but the regulator has already had to launch an investigation into at least one supplier for failing to meet the milestones to achieve that date.