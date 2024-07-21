Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Gen Z more likely to set a budget than baby boomer generation, bank finds

Nearly three-quarters of 18 to 24-year-olds said they have tried out social media-driven challenges to boost their overall savings, NatWest said.

Vicky Shaw
Sunday 21 July 2024 07:00
More than two-thirds of 18 to 24-year-olds create a budget for their finances, compared with less than half of over-65s, NatWest said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than two-thirds of 18 to 24-year-olds create a budget for their finances, compared with less than half of over-65s, NatWest said (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

More than two-thirds of 18 to 24-year-olds create a budget for their finances, compared with less than half of over-65s, a bank has found.

Some 69% of the Gen Z age group said they set a budget for themselves, compared with 42% of baby boomers, according to NatWest’s savings index.

Nearly three-quarters (74%) of 18 to 24-year-olds said they have tried out social media-driven challenges to boost their overall savings.

Nearly a fifth (18%) of 18 to 24-year-olds said they take part in “no-spend months” and 17% have tried out a budgeting technique involving percentages of people’s available money being divided up into wants, needs and savings.

The findings stress a need for greater financial education and accessible tools to support people in effectively managing their budgets

Lewis Broadie, NatWest

More than a fifth (21%) have tried “no impulse” purchases, as they seek to boost their overall savings.

The index, which involved a OnePoll survey of 10,000 people across the UK, found that nationally, 22% of adults save less than £50 a month.

On average, savers are putting away around £203 per month but think they should be putting away about £266.

Lewis Broadie, a savings expert at NatWest said: “The findings stress a need for greater financial education and accessible tools to support people in effectively managing their budgets and getting practical support to reach their savings goals.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in