UK fuel prices stay near nine-month high despite wholesale falls, says AA

The price of petrol at the pump has remained near a nine-month high despite wholesale prices sliding in recent weeks, the AA has said.

The motoring and roadside assistance firm said wholesale petrol costs have fallen by around 5p a litre over the past three weeks.

It added that the wholesale cost of diesel has tumbled by 7p per litre over the same period.

However, it said official data from the competition regulator’s voluntary reporting scheme for fuel retailers found the average price of diesel at the pumps has only fallen by 0.1p per litre.

AA spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “I guess drivers are supposed to feel grateful that pump prices haven’t risen further.

“But if you’re looking for somewhere to ease the rate of inflation, look no further than the pump.”

Figures logged on Monday, which cover 60% of UK forecourts, found that the price of petrol averaged 137.5p per litre.

It said it has remained at this price – which is the highest level since March – for the past eight days.

Government data has pointed to a 0.7p per litre increase in the cost of petrol over the past week.

Mr Bosdet added: “The Government’s Fuel Finder can’t come soon enough.

“Then, maybe, drivers will see more timely and competitive fuel price movement, and that includes all the small businesses that filled up their vans, trucks and lorries on Monday morning and found next to no relief.”