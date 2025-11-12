Winter fuel payment scam warning for pensioners as payments start being made

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Winter fuel payment are starting to reach pensioners’ bank accounts, the Government has said, as it warned people to be on their guard against scams.

Nine million pensioners across England and Wales will receive between £100 and £300, with payments being made automatically throughout November and December.

The amount pensioners are paid will be dependent on whether they live as a couple, if they are entitled to other benefits and whether or not they live in a care home.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said people should also be on their guard against fraudsters posing as government officials or payment providers to trick people into sharing their personal information.

As payments are made, pensioners are being urged to continue to look out for these scam messages and remember that they will never be asked to provide bank details to receive the payment.

Anyone who receives a text message inviting them to apply for a payment should not engage with it, including clicking on links, and instead forward it to 7726, the Government said.

Pensions minister Torsten Bell said: “From today, nine million pensioners across England and Wales will benefit from the Winter Fuel Payment hitting their bank account.

“Payments are being made automatically throughout November and December, so don’t worry if yours hasn’t arrived yet. But do remember to stay alert to scam texts, the Government will never ask you to share personal information or click on links to claim your payment.”

The vast majority of pensioners should see payments in their bank accounts by mid-December.

If any pensioner has questions on whether they are eligible or has not received a payment by January 28 2026, they are encouraged to contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre, the Government said.

Pensioners on low incomes can also apply for further support through pension credit – worth around £4,300 on average a year – while those with care needs can apply for attendance allowance, worth up to £5,740 a year in some cases.

The Government previously announced plans to restrict eligibility for winter fuel payments, but this was later rowed back on, with payments being restored to the vast majority of pensioners who had previously received them.