Starmer insists Government’s welfare reforms must be pushed through

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted the Government’s welfare reforms must be pushed through in an indication there will be no more concessions to quell backbench unease over cuts to disability benefits.

The Prime Minister said “everybody agrees” the social security system is not working and needs to change, when asked if there would be more measures to see off a Labour rebellion.

The Government has sought to soften the impact of its plans, which it hopes will save £5 billion a year by 2030, in a bid to reassure MPs concerned about the impact of the cuts.

The proposals include tightening eligibility for personal independence payments.

Up to 1.3 million people across England and Wales could lose at least some support under the changes, the Government has suggested.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall earlier this week promised “non-negotiable” protections for the most vulnerable benefits recipients would be included in the welfare bill in a bid to quell backbench unease, the Guardian reported.

Asked whether there would be further concessions, the Prime Minister told reporters travelling with him to the G7 in Canada: “Well we have got to get the reforms through and I have been clear about that from start to finish.

“The system is not working, it’s not working for those that need support, it’s not working for taxpayers.

“Everybody agrees it needs reform, we have got to reform it and that is what we intend to do.”

The welfare reform bill is due to be published next week.