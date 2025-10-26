Debt fee to be scrapped for victims seeking protection from abusers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Domestic abuse victims facing debt will no longer have to pay hundreds of pounds to have their details removed from public records to stay safe from their abusers.

The Ministry of Justice has announced it is scrapping the £318 “Person at Risk of Violence” Order (Parv) fee to end the financial barrier for survivors to protect themselves from being tracked down.

Currently when someone seeks formal help for their debts, such as through a debt relief order, their name and address is required by law to be published on the Insolvency Register.

The change coming into force in November will mean those applying for a Parv order, which is the only legal way to stop personal details being published, will be able to do so at no cost.

The move comes as part of the Government’s pledge to halve violence against women and girls in a decade.

Announcing the change, courts and legal services minister Sarah Sackman KC said: “Women who experience domestic abuse can spend their lives on the run. They deserve protection.

“The publication of victims’ personal details on the Insolvency Register must not be another tool perpetrators can use to torment their victims.

“This simple change can be the difference between a life of peace and one of fear. I hope that abolishing this fee gives some degree of relief to the people who need it.”

Those applying for a Parv order must show that they reasonably believe that publishing their address may lead to violence.

The chief executive of charity Surviving Economic Abuse, Sam Smethers, welcomed the change ending survivors being forced to pay extra to stay safe.

She said: “This blocked many from accessing vital insolvency options because the perpetrator’s economic abuse left them unable to afford the fee.

“Removing this cost is an important step towards ensuring survivors can seek protection without taking on yet more financial burden when trying to resolve coerced debts.”

Money Wellness, a debt advice service which campaigned for the change, said the move was an important step.

Public affairs and policy officer Adam Rolfe said: “It means survivors can focus on rebuilding their finances and moving forward without the fear that seeking debt help could put them at risk.

“We now hope to build on this progress to make sure the entire insolvency system truly supports people to recover from an abusive relationship safely and with dignity.”