Grandparents ‘feeling the pinch from caring for grandchildren this summer’

More than half (53%) of grandparents with grandchildren aged under 18 will step in to look after them this summer – spending more than £21 per day on each child on average, according to a survey.

Grandparents typically estimated they will spend £21.05 per day per grandchild this summer, the research, commissioned by MyVoucherCodes, found.

This was up from £15.80 per day when the website commissioned a similar survey in 2024.

When asked how often they will be looking after their grandchildren this summer, one in eight (12%) said they will be providing care every day during the school holidays, and a third (33%) will help out two to three times a week.

But the rising cost of entertaining grandchildren is causing concern, with more than a quarter (26%) of grandparents saying they are worrying somewhat about the cost.

Activities that grandparents are planning with youngsters include caravan trips; outings to theme parks, zoos or safari parks; sports camps and go-karting, according to the survey of 1,000 grandparents across the UK with grandchildren aged under 18.

OnePoll carried out the survey for MyVoucherCodes in May and June 2025. A previous survey, also among 1,000 grandparents, was carried out in May and June 2024.

Sarah-Jane Outten, consumer and shopping expert at MyVoucherCodes, said: “It’s clear to see that many parents across the UK are calling on grandparents to step in to help with childcare, but for some, the generosity is coming at a cost.

“One in four reveal they are worried about the cost of caring for them this summer holidays. But days out don’t have to be expensive, and there are plenty of ways you can take advantage of loyalty schemes and ‘two for one’ offers on attractions to make savings.”

Here are some tips from Ms Outten for cutting summer holiday costs:

1. Take your own snacks to attractions, where food and drink can sometimes be expensive. Grandchildren could also learn some cooking skills by taking part in baking items to take on days out.

2. Group up with other friends or family members to get group discounts and save on travel costs.

3. Look for local free events. Libraries, museums, and community centres often run free or low-cost activities during the holidays.