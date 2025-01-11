Half of people with housing costs ‘starting 2025 worried about home or finances’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Just over half (52%) of people paying housing costs in England are starting the new year worried about housing or financial pressures, according to research for Shelter.

More than half (57%) of people with housing costs and experiencing housing pressures reported being kept awake at night over the past year, because of worries including high rents, poor conditions and the risk of eviction.

Around two-thirds (67%) of people with housing costs in England have experienced housing pressures over the past year, the survey found.

The YouGov survey, carried out for Shelter and HSBC UK, found that, among those paying housing costs:

– A fifth (21%) have struggled to keep up with mortgage or rent payments;

– One in 10 (10%) were worried about losing their home;

– Over a third (37%) have had to cut back on essentials to afford their housing costs.

There was also evidence of a toll being taken on people’s mental health, with some people experiencing a housing issue saying they felt anxious or hopeless due to their housing situation.

Shelter highlighted the case of a 72-year-old woman from Sheffield who said she had been unable to retire due to financial pressures and had also received a “no fault” eviction notice.

We were just addled by the stress and lack of sleep 72-year-old woman

She said: “I felt under constant pressure, all day, every day. Every time I opened my email, there were new property listings that were unaffordable, or emails about our old one.”

The woman said of herself and her partner: “We were just addled by the stress and lack of sleep. I started making mistakes at work, and at one point, I felt like the stress was rendering me unable to do my job.”

Shelter and HSBC UK are urging anyone who is feeling the negative impact of housing pressures to seek expert support as soon as possible.

They can contact organisations such as Shelter or for broader financial support they could reach out to their bank.

Many banks have signed up to a mortgage charter to support and give options to borrowers who are concerned about their repayments.

Parents tell us how they are spending sleepless nights anxious about losing their home and having to move away from their work, communities and children’s schools Nadeem Khan, Shelter

Shelter’s emergency helpline manager, Nadeem Khan said: “Up and down the country, the housing emergency is raging and as we enter a new year, millions of people are feeling the devastating impact of a lack of genuinely affordable social homes and record high private rents.

“Every day, across our frontline teams, we see and hear about the crippling financial pressures and heart-breaking situations people are facing. Parents tell us how they are spending sleepless nights anxious about losing their home and having to move away from their work, communities and children’s schools.

“At Shelter, we know how vital it is that people seek help for their housing issues as soon as possible. It’s only through the help of our partnerships like HSBC UK, that we are able to continue to do all we can for those at crisis point, and help people find and keep hold of a safe home.”

Shelter and HSBC UK are working together in a partnership focusing on expanding emergency assistance, developing new digital tools and online resources, and providing in-person services across the UK.

HSBC UK’s head of vulnerable customer standards, Maxine Pritchard said: “If you’re feeling worried about your finances or housing situation this new year, you’re not alone – and getting advice and support early can make all the difference.”

She added: “The important thing is that people feel able to access information and support in a way that works best for them.”

The survey, carried out in January, included more than 3,000 people in England with housing costs. This group included people who rent privately, rent from a local authority or housing association, own with a mortgage or pay rent to friends or family.