‘High proportion’ of APP scam victims getting their money back under new rules

A “high proportion” of scam victims are getting their money back since new mandatory fraud reimbursement rules were launched last October, according to the regulator overseeing the policy.

The rules, overseen by the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR), require banks to give people their money back when they have been tricked into transferring it to criminals.

An authorised push payment (APP) reimbursement limit of £85,000 has been applied under the rules, although banks can choose to go further than this and repay higher amounts.

Posting a “snapshot” of what the regulator has seen so far, its managing director David Geale said on the PSR’s website: “We are pleased with what we’ve seen in the data and heard from stakeholders in the first few months, which demonstrates that the policy has been successfully implemented – and more consumers have been protected.

“This is testament to the efforts of industry to deliver the best outcomes for victims of APP scams and work with us to resolve any issues.”

Under the new code, reimbursement costs are split between the sending and receiving banks – giving the receiving firm an added incentive to stop the scam happening in the first place.

Mr Geale said: “A high proportion of APP scam victims are being reimbursed consistently across a larger number of PSPs (payment service providers).

“And while it is too early to draw firm conclusions based on the period covered by this data, we have not seen evidence of spikes in claim volumes that some had feared would occur under the policy.

“Additionally, now that both parties in the payment journey (the sending PSP and the receiving PSP) share the cost of reimbursing victims, there is a much stronger incentive for all PSPs to prevent APP scams from occurring in the first place.

“We are pleased to see PSPs starting to collaborate more in the effort to fight this fraud.”

Looking at compliance data reported by payment service providers, the regulator said that in the first three months of the initiative, 86% of money lost to APP scams was returned to victims, totalling around £27 million.

The regulator said it is not possible to make direct comparisons with data from before its policy due to methodology changes, however “we note that reimbursement for consumers in 2023 was 68% (by value), as per UK Finance’s annual fraud report 2024 data”.

Before the mandatory rules came into force, many banks had signed up to a voluntary reimbursement agreement. However, consumer campaigners raised concerns about banks not applying this consistently.

The PSR said that before the policy went live, some organisations were concerned that there would be a sharp rise in the number of APP scam claims.

But, on its website, it said: “We have seen no evidence of any increase to date.”

However, claim volumes “have steadily increased each month and we expect this to continue in the short to medium term as victims become more aware of the policy,” according to the PSR.

Firms can opt to apply an excess of up to £100 when reimbursing customers, but this cannot be applied to vulnerable customers. Some firms have waived the excess.

Some APP fraud victims may also be refused reimbursement if they are deemed to have been “grossly negligent”.

The PSR’s website said: “Just 2% of total claims were rejected because the consumer standard of caution has not been met. We also heard from industry stakeholders that they did not see a significant shift in customer behaviour as a result of the policy.

“However, we are seeing differences in how frequently firms are applying the exemptions. This is backed up in the data we are seeing: only 23% of firms that received a claim in the period used this exception as a reason for rejecting reimbursement.

“We’re working with firms and other stakeholders, including the Financial Ombudsman Service, and will keep under review whether more clarity is needed on when this exception should be applied.”

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “Which? campaigned for years to make reimbursement mandatory, so it’s encouraging to see that the new rules appear to be having a positive impact, with more APP scam victims getting their money back and a more consistent approach from banks and payment providers.”