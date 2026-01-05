342 people filed tax return in the last hour of 2025, says HMRC

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 300 people spent the last hour of 2025 submitting their tax return, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures show.

Some 342 people filed their self-assessment tax return in the last hour of the year.

With less than a month to the January 31 deadline, 54,053 people saw in the new year by filing their tax return for 2024-25 over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Some 3,927 people filed their return between 11.00am and 11.59am on December 31 – the most popular time over the two days.

More than 6.36 million taxpayers have submitted their tax return and nearly 5.65 million still need to complete their self-assessment form before the deadline.

Those who miss the deadline could face an initial late filing penalty of £100, followed by possible further penalties. The £100 fixed penalty applies even if there is no tax to pay or if the tax due is paid on time.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s chief customer officer, said: “What better way than to ensure your tax affairs are in order for another year than completing your tax return.

“If you have yet to start, the clock is ticking, go to gov.uk and start today.”

HMRC said people can start their tax return, save it and revisit it as many times as they need to before they submit it. Once they have sent it, the bill does not have to be paid straight away, but does need to be paid before the January 31 deadline, the revenue body said.

People can set up notifications in the HMRC app to ensure they know when payments are due so they do not miss a deadline.

People who are unable to meet the deadline are being urged to tell HMRC before January 31. HMRC said it will treat those with reasonable excuses fairly.

Criminals may use the deadline to send out fake messages purporting to be from HMRC. The revenue body said people should never share their HMRC login details with anyone.