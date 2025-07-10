Winter fuel payment scam warning after HMRC receives over 15,000 reports in June

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People are being warned to be on high alert for scams linked to winter fuel payments after HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) received 15,100 reports of bogus activity in June.

Fraudsters have been targeting vulnerable people using texts and phishing websites.

Last month, HMRC acted to remove 4,600 fake websites linked to winter fuel payments.

The revenue body is urging people to watch out for suspect communications and to report any suspect phone calls, emails or texts via gov.uk.

HMRC will never contact people by text to claim winter fuel payments or request personal information.

Anyone who is eligible for winter fuel payments will receive them automatically without having to make a claim, it said.

HMRC added that any recovery of the payment for pensioners whose total income is over £35,000 will be collected via pay as you earn (PAYE) or self-assessment, dependent on how the person pays tax on their income.

Kelly Paterson, HMRC’s chief security officer, said: “Don’t be fooled by these attempts by scammers to take your money or access your personal information.

“Never let yourself be rushed. If someone contacts you saying they’re HMRC, wanting you to urgently transfer money or give personal information, be on your guard. If a phone call, text or email is suspicious or unexpected, don’t give out private information or reply, and don’t download attachments or click on links.

“I’m urging people to be alert to scams relating to winter fuel payments and to report any suspicious texts, phone calls or emails to HMRC.”

Winter fuel payments were previously linked to pension credit, with the Government arguing that this would help to balance a “black hole” in public finances.

But in June, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that nine million pensioners will receive the payments this winter as pensioners in England and Wales with an income of £35,000 or less per year benefit.

Ms Reeves said in June that the Government had “listened to people’s concerns” about the decision to limit the payment last winter.