Survey reveals families’ top spending priority – and it’s not shopping or eating out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holidays remain the top discretionary spending priority for households across the UK, new research reveals.

A recent survey indicates that nearly half (46 per cent) of respondents consider getaways their primary focus for spare cash.

This places holidays significantly ahead of other popular choices, including spending on clothes, shoes, and accessories (35 per cent), eating and drinking out (33 per cent), and home and garden renovations (32 per cent). Leisure activities followed at 25 per cent.

Participants in the study were permitted to select up to three spending priorities.

The survey, commissioned by Travel Counsellors, found even those surveyed who see themselves as “disciplined” savers and rarely treat themselves see holidays as a priority, with almost two-fifths (39 per cent) agreeing.

When asked about broader financial goals, nearly a quarter (22 per cent) of people surveyed said their top ambition would be to have enough cash to travel the world while just 7 per cent cited major life milestones such as a wedding.

Parents are supposed to appeal to head teachers about taking children out of school for holidays ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Nearly three-quarters (71 per cent) of people surveyed had taken a holiday in the past 12 months.

About a third (34 per cent) of holidaymakers surveyed estimated they will spend more on holidays this year than last, with 56 per cent planning to spend around the same and 9 per cent looking to cut back.

While people typically spent between £501 and £1,000 on a single holiday booking in the past year, those earning over £120,000 spent £9,501 to £10,000 on a single trip.

The research also found the most popular holiday luxuries that people enjoy are local shopping and buying souvenirs, luxury accommodation, drinks at scenic venues or rooftop bars, and dining out at high-end or famous restaurants.

Steve Byrne, chief executive officer of Travel Counsellors, said: “Our latest data shows people are not just dreaming about holidays – they’re planning, saving and spending to make them a reality.

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

“That tells us travel isn’t just about taking a break, it’s about the experiences, connections and memories that really matter.”

The survey was carried out by Censuswide among 2,000 people across the UK in June.