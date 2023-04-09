Home emergency callouts predicted to spike on Easter Monday

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A spike in emergency callouts from households tends to happen on Easter Monday, according to data from a home assistance provider.

HomeServe analysed internal data going back to 2020 and said it has seen a noticeable peak in claims each year on the Monday bank holiday.

Last year, there was a 24% rise in claims on Easter Monday compared with the rest of the bank holiday weekend, HomeServe said.

Data from 2021 and 2020 showed similar jumps, of 26% and 21% respectively.

The Easter bank holiday weekend is often a time when households attempt DIY jobs.

Blocked drains were the top reasons for Easter Monday callouts in all three years, according to HomeServe’s data. Pipe issues were the next biggest problem.

Flushing mechanisms going awry, tap faults and a lack of hot water or heating were also common reasons behind callouts, the research found.

Here are the top five reasons for Easter Monday callouts last year, according to HomeServe:

1. Blocked drain

2. Pipe issue

3. Flushing mechanism

4. Tap faults

5. No heating/hot water