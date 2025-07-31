Home sales jumped by 13% month-on-month in June, HMRC figures show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

House sales jumped by 13% month-on-month in June, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures.

Across the UK, it estimated that 93,530 home sales took place during the month, which was 1% higher than in June 2024.

The report said the numbers “reflect transactions recovering from the dip seen” following the ending of the temporary stamp duty thresholds. Stamp duty applies in England and Northern Ireland.

Previous figures have indicated a rush of buyers completing sales before the stamp duty holiday ended.

Nick Leeming, chairman of estate agency Jackson-Stops, said: “While the surge in activity seen in March is unlikely to be repeated, the market remains steady for now, with completions progressing at a healthy pace, though regional variations continue to influence transaction timelines and completions.

“The full market picture is one that points to both an increase in demand as well as supply, with an upward trend of agreed sales likely to be reflected in figures in the coming months as mortgage affordability loosens.

“Across the Jackson-Stops network, our national figures show the mid to high end market remained steady in June, particularly across historically rich, well-connected market towns like Bury St Edmunds, Chichester and Colchester.

“We are seeing a seasonal uptick of prime country homes launch to market, reflecting sustained buyer appetite for areas that blend heritage with accessibility.

“Similarly, high completion levels in Colchester, Hale, Northampton and Sevenoaks highlight the continued demand for lifestyle-led, commuter-friendly areas.”

Nathan Emerson, chief executive officer of property professionals’ body Propertymark, said: “It is extremely positive to see an uplift in the number of housing transactions for June 2025.

“Overall, the housing market is starting to see progression, especially following the recent upheaval of the stamp duty threshold changes.”

Tony Hall, head of business development at Saffron for Intermediaries, said: “With markets anticipating that the Bank of England will make two further interest rate cuts before the end of 2025, there are reasons to stay optimistic through the next few months.

“Steady buyer activity combined with anticipated rate cuts suggest a positive outlook heading towards the autumn.”

Clare Beardmore, director of distribution and mortgage club, mortgage services, L&G, said: “Today’s figures show an encouraging uplift in transactions. We are already seeing lenders offering more flexible products following recent changes to affordability rules.”

Iain McKenzie, chief executive of the Guild of Property Professionals, said: “The significant 13% month-on-month increase in activity is a clear signal that buyer confidence is returning to the market, shaking off the last of the economic inertia.”

He added: “What we have now is a more balanced market. Buyers are benefiting from the best choice of properties we’ve seen in over a year, allowing for more considered decision-making.

“For sellers, this means that pricing correctly and presenting your property at its best are paramount to stand out and attract these motivated buyers.”

Amy Reynolds, head of sales at London-based estate agency Antony Roberts, said: “As this data shows, contrary to expectations, the property market isn’t slowing down for summer.

“If a property is priced correctly and meets the right needs, the buyer will be there – and we’re seeing this play out across all price brackets.”