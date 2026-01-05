Insurer received claim for £566,000 after burst pipes damaged four-bed house

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Homeowners are being urged to be aware of the dangers of burst frozen pipes, after a major insurer said it paid out £20 million to repair damage between January 2023 and September 2025.

Allianz UK said that of the 345 claims for damage caused by burst pipes during that period, the biggest was £566,000.

Burst pipes caused extensive damage to a four-bed house while the homeowner was abroad.

Graham Wright, managing director of home insurance at Allianz UK, said: “Burst pipes can cause a large amount of damage so it’s a good idea to keep your heating on a constant low heat when you’re out, and for homeowners to insulate their loft and use good quality lagging, especially around pipes and water tanks, so they don’t freeze.”

With more wintry weather expected and temperatures having already dropped as low as minus 10C in some parts of the UK this week, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) has issued a similar warning, urging people to properly insulate their pipes and lofts.

Mark Shepherd, assistant director and head of general insurance policy at ABI, said last week: “With a cold snap ahead, people need to put their safety first and follow weather warnings and advice.

“This includes taking steps to protect your home from cold weather and to keep your vehicle safe.”

In 2024, home insurers settled roughly 8,000 claims for weather-related pipe damage totalling £250 million, with the average claim costing £33,000, according to ABI.

Allianz said those who plan to leave their home unattended should be particularly careful during this cold weather, and suggested that, to help prevent frozen pipes, households could consider keeping their thermostat set to at least 13C.

The insurer said that many burst-pipe incidents happen when people are away for a period of time over a cold spell.

Homeowners who plan to leave their home unoccupied for more than a few days should check weather forecasts and consider proactive measures such as draining water tanks, turning water off at the stop cocks, keeping heating on and arranging for people to visit the home regularly, it suggested.