Watchdog warning over spray foam insulation as show celebrates 40th year

Homeowners should be wary of companies trying to dishonestly sell spray foam insulation, BBC Watchdog presenter Matt Allwright has warned as the show celebrates its 4Oth year.

The consumer rights programme is currently fronted by Allwright and Nikki Fox, who have marked the milestone by discussing some of its success stories, which include undercover investigations and policy changes.

The pair said inflated ticket prices and mis-billing by energy companies were some of the biggest cases they had covered, and the show has seen “tens of thousands of pounds” returned to customers.

“I think being part of that process is a real privilege, and those sorts of roles don’t come along very often. I really cherish it. I love it,” Allwright said.

Asked about the most shocking story he had covered recently, Allwright said it was the misselling of spray foam.

“Most homes don’t need spray foam insulation,” he said. “You can use fibreglass matting, like most of us have in a loft.

“The problem with it is that it can also cause damage to a home in certain circumstances, and as a result, a lot of mortgage lenders aren’t happy about lending on a home that’s got it. It’s also very difficult to remove.

“You’ve got to make that sort of thing really clear – if you’re selling something that costs thousands of pounds and would cost thousands of pounds to remove and could therefore stop the sale of your home at the point where you need it.”

Watchdog has been fronted by various presenters since it first aired on BBC One in 1985, perhaps most memorably by Anne Robinson and Nick Frost.

In 2020, the BBC announced it would cease to be broadcast as a standalone programme, and would be shown as a feature within The One Show.

Fox and Allwright discuss their memories of the show during a special programme, Watchdog At 40, which will air on The One Show at 7pm on Wednesday on BBC One.