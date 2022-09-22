Homes with water butts and permeable driveways could see lower bills – Ofwat
The regulator has called on water firms to trial ‘creative and targeted ways’ to charge customers for their usage.
Homes with water butts and permeable driveways could see their bills reduced while those with swimming pools and hot tubs could pay a premium, Ofwat has suggested.
The regulator called on water firms to trial “creative and targeted ways” to charge customers for their usage.
Ofwat said it was pushing companies to “think differently” amid cost-of-living concerns, to differentiate between customers and better help those who are struggling.
Customers’ bills are currently set on a flat standard amount based on their type of property, or a flat rate based on their use as measured by a water meter.
Some of the ideas the regulator is asking companies to consider include seasonal charging to help lower water bills in the winter when energy costs are higher, or reducing bills for homes with water butts and permeable driveways, which can help to reduce risk of flooding and pollution to rivers.
Those who use a lot of water, such as households with swimming pools, hot tubs or large-scale sprinkler systems, could be charged a premium for very high use, particularly at times when water is scarce.
Ofwat chief executive David Black said: “We are all very aware of the impact of the rising cost of living and we want to see the water sector become more active, assertive and inventive to support customers who are struggling to make ends meet.
“Now more than ever, it is time for water companies to show they get and can respond to the needs of their customers.
“Bills are a huge concern to customers, and we need to see radical fresh thinking from companies.”
Ofwat’s consultation runs until November 3.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.