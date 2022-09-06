Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hot tubs ‘running dry as households squeezed by rising living costs’

Just over half of hot tub owners say they now rarely or never use them, according to Direct Line Home Insurance.

Vicky Shaw
Tuesday 06 September 2022 09:54
Hot tubs are running dry as the cost-of-living crisis bites, according to Direct Line Home Insurance (David Davies/PA Archive)
Hot tubs are running dry as the cost-of-living crisis bites, according to Direct Line Home Insurance (David Davies/PA Archive)
(PA Archive)

Hot tubs are running dry as the cost-of-living crisis bites, according to a survey.

Four-fifths (80%) of hot tub owners surveyed for Direct Line Home Insurance said they had bought their hot tub since 2020 – the year when the UK coronavirus lockdowns started and people spent more time at home.

But nearly a quarter (23%) of those who no longer use their hot tub cited the running costs as being too high.

More than half (55%) of hot tub owners said they now rarely or never use it.

Rising energy bills and the general cost-of-living crisis seems to have hit household budgets hard

Dan Simson, Direct Line Home Insurance

Recommended

Some also said they now use their hot tub less often due to the time taken to maintain it or the potential environmental impact.

Others said they had lost interest in what had been a “pandemic purchase”, the survey of 2,000 people in June found.

Dan Simson, head of Direct Line Home Insurance, said: “Hot tubs soared in popularity in recent years as households across the country sought new ways to enjoy their gardens when they could not leave their homes.

“However, rising energy bills and the general cost-of-living crisis seems to have hit household budgets hard and may mean British gardens become something of a hot tub graveyard.

“If hot tubs are no longer being used, it’s important owners disconnect and drain them safely to minimise the risk of damage or leaks if they are not maintained properly.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in