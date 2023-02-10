How are parents keeping up with high household bills?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

When you have young children, trying to keep household bills down is a difficult task, particularly during the winter months.

Early years education provider Busy Bees found nearly half (44%) of parents have made personal sacrifices to save energy, in order to avoid making changes that could impact their children.

Some were considering eating the same meals they make for their offspring, to avoid having to cook twice, while others prioritised heating their child’s bedroom over the rest of the home.

“We know it’s a worrying time for everyone this winter,” says Sarah Robertson, environmental manager at Busy Bees (busybeeschildcare.co.uk). “Many parents will be searching for ways to reduce consumption wherever they can. They will be trying to keep families warm, with as little impact on children as possible.”

When it came to bedtime routines, one in five (21%) parents had made changes specifically to their child’s routine, to reduce energy consumption, the survey of more than 1,000 parents found.

The Energy Saving Trust website (energysavingtrust.org.uk) has a calculator to help people review the energy set-up in their home, and suggests solutions to make it more efficient.

The website also features suggestions for anyone thinking about turning their boiler flow temperature down to save costs.

If someone is worried about paying their energy bill, they should contact their supplier as soon as possible. Suppliers must work with customers to agree payment plans they can afford, under regulator Ofgem‘s rules.

Charities such as Citizens Advice and StepChange may also be able to help.

If you’re pregnant or have a baby, you can find out about the benefits available at the government-backed MoneyHelper.org.uk.

Information about the range of government cost-of-living support available, including the energy price guarantee and many other support schemes, can be found at Help For Households (helpforhouseholds.campaign.gov.uk).

It’s also vital to stay safe when looking to save money around the home – and not turn to heating appliances that could be dangerous. Charity Electrical Safety First (electricalsafetyfirst.org.uk) has tips for saving money safely.

If using second-hand electricals, the charity recommends sticking to brands you know and trust, and buying from reputable retailers, with systems in place to ensure that products being re-sold are safe.