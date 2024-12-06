Households expected to give £2.8bn to charities during last two months of 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Generous households across Britain will give around £2.8 billion in total to charities during November and December this year, according to an estimate from the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF).

November and December are typically the peak months for giving, the foundation said, with several high-profile campaigns such as Children In Need and the Poppy Appeal taking place towards the end of the year.

YouGov research for the CAF found half (50%) of people said they always or usually donate to charity over the festive period.

There are also other ways to help, such as through volunteering or donating goods Philippa Cornish, Charities Aid Foundation

This is higher than the third of people (34%) who said they regularly give money to charity throughout the rest of the year, such as by putting money in a bucket or by direct debit.

Of those who intend to give, the majority (74%) said they will donate money, with just under half (46%) planning to give goods and 14% intending to donate their time to good causes.

The top reasons cited for donating during the festive period included people being more aware of those in need at this time, tradition, being more aware of charity appeals and donating to charity instead of giving gifts.

Philippa Cornish, head of charities at the CAF, said: “The last few years has seen a decline in the number of people regularly donating to charity. We hope that for those who can afford to, they give generously this year to good causes.

“There are also other ways to help, such as through volunteering or donating goods.”

The CAF has been producing a UK Giving report since 2004 and its research is based on a monthly YouGov survey of more than 1,000 adults per month.

The £2.8 billion estimate is based on last year’s giving and the CAF’s analysis of donation trends this year.