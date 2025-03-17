Households fear financial wellbeing will deteriorate sharply – survey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK households believe their financial wellbeing over the coming year will deteriorate “sharply” with confidence at its most downbeat in 15 months, according to a survey.

Only higher-income households are seeing an improvement in their financial situation, the S&P Global UK Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) survey found.

The CSI, tracking household financial wellbeing, labour market conditions, household spending, savings and debt, reached 45.3 in March, down slightly from 45.4 in February – where readings below 50 signal a decrease or deterioration.

A continued reduction in disposable incomes led to an overall downbeat spending environment, with households noting that cash available to spend continued to diminish, though at a rate that was unchanged on the month and weaker than the long-run average.

However the survey, collected monthly since 2009 and based on a panel of 1,500 UK households, revealed a growing appetite for borrowing, with households finding it easier to secure credit helped by recent rate cuts.

S&P Global Market Intelligence economist Maryam Baluch said: “Consumer confidence across UK households remained pessimistic in March.

“Headwinds to the labour market and a more general slowdown in the UK economy affected households’ perceptions on their financial health over the coming months.

“In fact, March data revealed that financial wellbeing over the coming year is set to deteriorate sharply. Sentiment regarding the outlook was the most downbeat in 15 months. Firms also continued to express their concerns around savings and cash availability.”

Pessimism towards job security persisted, with households signalling negativity for a third consecutive month – in stark contrast to the optimism recorded throughout most of 2024.

Data broken down by home-ownership status revealed that mortgage holders expressed the greatest level of pessimism.

The findings are based on a survey of 1,500 UK households between March 6-10.