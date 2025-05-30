High-street bank offering £500 gift card to new customers – see if you are eligible

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HSBC UK is offering a "VIP shopping experience" at Selfridges stores to new Premier customers, intensifying competition among major banks to attract affluent clients.

The promotion includes a £500 gift card and other perks for those who meet specific criteria, such as earning a salary of £100,000 or more.

To qualify, customers must fully switch to the bank’s Premier account using the Current Account Switch Service (Cass). HSBC relaunched its Premier account in February.

The bank said the account gives qualifying customers access to new and enhanced benefits focused on key themes of wealth, international, travel and health.

“We have redesigned our Premier offering to ensure our perks and benefits echo what our customers want from a premium bank account, all still without a monthly fee,” Sabine Fichaux, head of customer propositions at HSBC UK, said.

The “limited time” switching offer excludes existing HSBC and First Direct current account customers and is available to UK residents only.

Full switches using Cass must be completed by 12 August, 2025. Eligible customers will be sent an email on or after 9 November, 2025 to claim their gift card.

open image in gallery The Lloyds Premier account offers GP and wellbeing services, and lifestyle benefits ( PA Archive )

Last week, Lloyds Bank launched an account aimed at people with income or assets of more than £100,000.

Lloyds’ offer of an account combining financial perks with “premium lifestyle services” is part of its moves to grow its presence in this part of the market.

The Lloyds Premier account offers GP and wellbeing services, lifestyle benefits, travel perks, cashback, discounted mortgage rates and appointments with financial coaches, among its benefits.

The account will also offer customers “ready-made investment portfolios with zero management fees for the first year”.

The deal also offers a “Premier planning hub” within the mobile app, offering tools such as a “net worth calculator” and “wealth forecasting”.

People can also access other perks such as fee-free spending abroad on debit cards, and cinema tickets.