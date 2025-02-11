HSBC hit by outage as users complain of being unable to log on

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HSBC has been hit by a service outage, with users reporting being unable to log in to their accounts on the bank’s website or app.

The bank apologised to customers in a post to social media.

In a statement to X, HSBC said: “We’re really sorry that some services are currently unavailable in online and mobile banking.

“We understand this is frustrating, and our teams are investigating the issue.”

In a further statement shortly after, the bank said: “We’re working hard to fix an intermittent issue with Mobile and Online Banking services.

“Debit and credit cards, digital wallet and ATMs are all working. You can still authorise online card purchases via SMS.

“We’re really sorry, please check back for updates.”

The bank’s website says no planned maintenance is currently taking place to its digital services, but many have messaged the firm on social media complaining of log-in issues.

Service status monitoring website Downdetector began receiving reports of issues with HSBC services at around 3.20pm on Tuesday afternoon, with the number of reports quickly rising to more than 1,700.

The apparent outage is the latest to hit major banks in recent weeks, with Barclays, Lloyds and Halifax all recently also suffering outages, with Barclays services knocked offline for around two days because of the incident.

On Monday, a group of MPs asked the bosses of nine banks to reveal the scale of recent IT failures and compensation payouts, after an outage led to days of disruption for Barclays customers earlier this month.

The Treasury Committee, a cross-party group formed of 11 members, said it had written to banks including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and Nationwide.

Addressing the UK chief executives, it asked them to outline the total amount of time that services have been unavailable due to IT failures in the past two years, and the number of customers affected.