Only Fools And Horses star praises charity helpline supporting older people

Only Fools And Horses star Sue Holderness has praised a charity helpline for “changing lives for the better” by offering “unwavering” support to older people experiencing financial hardship.

Holderness, 76, best known for playing Marlene in the sitcom, has teamed up with Independent Age, a charity which supports older people who are struggling financially, to raise awareness of its free helpline.

The actress is urging older people on low incomes to reach out and get the right support from the charity’s helpline advisers, who can offer information about the different financial support available.

Holderness said: “Too many older people across the UK are living in poverty, every day is a struggle as they simply do not have enough money to cover the essentials.

“That’s why Independent Age is such an important charity, they are on the front line supporting those in later life living in financial hardship.”

Independent Age identified that in 2024 roughly £5.7 million worth of support was unclaimed, with callers, on average, missing out on £5,200 per year.

In a new video for Independent Age, the actress spoke to staff, took helpline calls and met an older person who was being supported by the charity.

She said: “Listening to the helpline calls was a harrowing experience.

“Every day, older people are contacting Independent Age. It is often the first time they are reaching out as they feel like they have no other place to turn.

“As we get older, I know we can develop a sense of pride that prevents us from asking for help, but if you are worried about your current financial situation, I implore you to phone the Independent Age helpline.

“They are changing lives for the better, and you will be met with unwavering support, compassion and understanding.”

The helpline is available for older people on low incomes and is both free and confidential.

Joanna Elson, chief executive at Independent Age, said: “There are currently around two million older people living in poverty.

“Every day, we hear dreadful stories of people sitting in cold, damp homes they cannot afford to heat, limiting themselves to just one small meal a day and cutting down on washing because their water bills keep rising. This shouldn’t be happening in modern Britain.

“Alongside campaigning to change the systems so that everyone living on a low income in older age receives what they’re entitled to, we also want to show older people with money worries that you are not alone and there is help available that can make a huge difference.”

Independent Age’s helpline and advisers offer free, practical support to older people struggling with their finances and are contactable on 0800 319 6789.