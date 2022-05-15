Index suggests home buyer and seller confidence remains strong
Sentiment data is collected using questions on the OnTheMarket website.
Home buyers and sellers remain confident about their prospects in the next few months, according to a property sentiment index.
Just over three-quarters (76%) of active home buyers are confident of being able to buy a property within the next three months.
This was a slight increase when compared with 75% who felt this way in March.
And 82% of sellers are also confident about being able to complete a sale within three months, a percentage which was unchanged from the previous month, according to the research from property website OnTheMarket.
Nearly two-thirds (63%) of properties were sold within 30 days of first being advertised for sale, according to the latest report, compared with 54% in April 2021.
Sentiment data is collected using questions on the OnTheMarket website, with more than 120,000 responses on average per month. The latest findings were taken from April data.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.