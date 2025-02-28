Inheritance rule helping more than two million people to boost state pension

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than half a million people are boosting their state pension by over £5,000 annually through inheritance, according to figures obtained by a pension provider.

A freedom of information (FOI) request by pensions mutual Royal London indicated that in the tax year 2023/24 more than two million pensioners (around 2,027,440) received a payment from an inherited state earnings-related pension scheme (Serps).

This was part of the old state pension system, which enabled people to build up an entitlement to extra state pension income.

According to the figures, around 541,760 pensioners were receiving more than £5,000 a year in inherited Serps payments, including 17,460 who received more than £10,000.

If someone’s spouse or civil partner dies, they may be able to inherit part of their additional state pension, which will be paid on top of the surviving spouse’s state pension when they reach state pension age.

Surviving spouses and civil partners can potentially inherit up to an annual maximum of around £11,356.28 (£218.39 per week) for the 2024/25 tax year.

For the 2023/24 tax year, the weekly maximum amount of inherited Serps was slightly lower, at £204.68.

The data was released by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and was taken from its quarterly statistical inquiry, with the numbers being grossed up from its sample and rounded to the nearest 10.

According to the figures obtained by Royal London, the average annual inherited Serps payment for 2023/24 was £3,377.

As a result of the inherited pension boost, some people could be receiving as much as £20,000-plus per year in an enhanced state pension.

A new, simplified, state pension system was introduced in 2016.

Royal London’s consumer finance specialist Sarah Pennells said: “This data shows how much of a difference inheriting a Serps pension from your husband, wife or civil partner can make.

“The worry is that, while more than two million people are claiming inherited Serps, others could be missing out.

“Understanding the rules is key to boosting your retirement income.”

She continued: “As we continue to adapt to the new system introduced in 2016, which focuses on individual entitlements, understanding the legacy of Serps and its relevance for thousands of retirees remains crucial.

“If you’re in doubt about your inherited Serps entitlements, then you should contact the Pension Service to find out what you should be receiving.”