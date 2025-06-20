Personal insolvencies 5% higher in May than same month of 2024, figures show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of people going financially insolvent across England and Wales in May was 5% higher than the same month in 2024, according to Insolvency Service figures.

In May 2025, 10,014 people entered insolvency, including bankruptcies, debt relief orders (DROs) and individual voluntary arrangements (IVAs), a total which was broadly unchanged compared with 10,060 insolvencies in April 2025.

The Insolvency Service said DRO numbers have remained similar to the record high levels seen over the past 12 months, with 3,783 cases recorded in May.

The report said: “DRO numbers have been at record high monthly numbers since the abolition of the upfront £90 fee in April 2024, with the 45,802 DROs in the past 12 months being nearly twice as high as the long-term annual average.”

In June 2024, DRO eligibility was expanded. The debt threshold was increased from £30,000 to £50,000 and the allowable value of an exempt motor vehicle was increased from £2,000 to £4,000.

IVA numbers this year so far have remained in line with monthly averages seen last year.

The report added: “The 5,583 IVAs registered in May 2025 was similar to April 2025 and 13% higher than in May 2024.”

With 648 cases recorded, bankruptcy numbers were 4% higher than in May 2024, but remained at less than half of pre-2020 levels.

In addition to the formal insolvencies, there were 7,805 “breathing space” registrations recorded under the Debt Respite Scheme in May 2025 – 2% higher than in May 2024.

Of the breathing space registrations, 7,684 were standard breathing space registrations and 121 were mental health breathing space registrations.

The scheme gives people with problem debt a period of protection from their creditors, enabling them to access professional debt advice, without the stress caused by spiralling debt and looming enforcement action.

A standard breathing space gives people with problem debt legal protections from creditor action for up to 60 days.

A mental health crisis breathing space is available to those receiving mental health crisis treatment. It lasts as long as the person’s mental health crisis treatment, plus 30 days.

Households faced various bill increases in April, putting an additional strain on some people’s finances.

The number of company insolvencies in England and Wales was 2,238 in May 2025 – a 15% jump compared with May 2024.

Monthly company insolvency numbers in the first five months of 2025 were slightly higher than in 2024 and at a similar level to 2023, which saw a 30-year high annual number of insolvencies, the Insolvency Service said.

The company insolvency rate remains much lower than the peak of 113.1 per 10,000 companies seen during the 2008-09 financial downturn, the report said, adding: “This is because the number of companies on the effective register has more than doubled over this period.”

Benjamin Wiles, managing director at Kroll, said: “Business surveys continue to highlight weak confidence and many companies pausing on investment or hiring activity.”

He added: “What we can see is notable distress across both retail and hospitality and leisure sectors.”

Tom Russell, president of insolvency and restructuring trade body R3, said: “We expected April would be difficult for firms following the introduction of the new National Insurance and National Minimum Wage rates and the issues around US tariffs, and the economic contraction that took place reflects the impact these and other issues had on businesses and the economy.

“Challenges like these do not go away overnight, and May was another tough month for businesses in England and Wales as a result of these issues and the ongoing costs of materials, staff and energy, as inflation remains above the Bank of England target, all of which affected businesses and business planning.

“The uncertainty around the US tariffs continues to create a number of challenges for businesses, and has made medium and long-term planning more difficult as businesses are forced into a more reactive, short-term mindset.”

He said of the personal insolvency figures: “The cost of living continues to affect consumers as their money continues to go less and less far. Although inflation has fallen from the recent highs, the reality is that people are still paying more for less.”

He added: “Value is very much front of mind at the moment, with shoppers remaining on the hunt for deals and discounts and looking to modify or change their shopping habits to ensure their money goes as far as possible.

“Anyone who is worried about their business or personal finances should seek advice as soon as possible. We know how hard it is to talk about your money worries, but having that conversation at an early stage gives you more options for resolving your situation, more time to consider your next step, and potentially a greater chance of turning your situation around.”