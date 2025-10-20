Insurance claims for malicious damage and theft ‘jump in October and November’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Claims for malicious damage and theft tend to jump in the months of October and November compared with the rest of the year, according to analysis of home insurance data by Aviva.

The insurer, which looked at its own home claims data from 2021 to 2024, urged households to be vigilant, saying the clocks going back, Halloween, and Bonfire Night contribute to the spike.

It said claims for malicious damage increased by just under a fifth (19%) during October and November typically, compared with the other 10 months of the year.

Theft claims increased by a quarter (25%) typically during the same months.

According to the data, the average claim for malicious damage in 2024 was £3,137, while the average theft claim was £6,272.

Examples seen by Aviva of malicious damage claims during Halloween include damage to doors caused by disgruntled trick-or-treaters, broken windows from someone throwing corn on the cob, and stained front doors because of thrown eggs.

Hannah Davidson, senior underwriting manager at Aviva, said: “While some of us look forward to the festivities that come with the darker months – such as Halloween – our data shows that malicious damage and theft tends to increase during this time.

“In some cases, these incidents stem from minor pranks that have gone too far.

“However, in other scenarios, we see more serious acts of vandalism and break-ins to homes, resulting in thousands of pounds worth of damage and stolen items.

“Thieves tend to be opportunistic, so if you’re heading out or will be away from home for a longer period, be sure to lock all your windows and doors and leave a light on. Keep valuables out of sight, and if you can, shut all your curtains and blinds to keep your possessions hidden from prying eyes. Just five minutes of preparation could help to protect your homes and belongings.

“With the clocks going back (on Sunday October 26), we encourage residents to stay vigilant. If you witness or experience any vandalism or attempted theft, report it to the police and your insurance provider as soon as possible.”