6 ways to stick to your budget when you’re on a staycation

Staycations are a great way to enjoy a change of scene for a few days without breaking the bank.

They can involve less planning than travelling overseas – which is also helpful if you’re booking a spontaneous August break.

More than three-quarters (77%) of people plan to take at least one UK-based holiday this year, research for Sykes Holiday Cottages suggests.

However, like holidays overseas, there are still risks once you’ve arrived at your destination that you might blow your spending budget.

James Shaw, managing director at Sykes Holiday Cottages has some tips to help holidaymakers avoid the spending pitfalls:

1. Add beach days to your itinerary

“When it comes to free days out in the UK, nothing beats a trip to the beach,” says Shaw.

“And with an array of sandy shores to choose from on our country’s coastline, travellers can easily enjoy a day next to the waves without spending anything.

(Alamy/PA)

“Free activities include beach combing, building a sandcastle, rock pooling, and swimming, and holidaymakers can also bring lunch and their favourite snacks from home for a coastal picnic.”

2. Use discount codes and vouchers

“From VoucherCodes to Groupon, there are several websites that offer codes to use,” says Shaw.

“Not only can these inspire you to visit somewhere you wouldn’t have typically factored into your holiday itinerary, they can also be an affordable way to squeeze a variety of activities into one trip.

“With savings on some of the country’s best-known theme parks, there are plenty of UK attractions for families to make the most of this summer.”

Supermarket loyalty points can also often be swapped for days out.

3. Have an adventure in the great outdoors

Shaw suggests exploring the “abundance” of walking and hiking trails on offer.

He adds: “In a poll of staycationers, we found that the Jurassic Coast in Dorset, Cheddar Gorge in Somerset, and Scafell Pike in the Lake District are the UK’s favourite walking routes.”

If perhaps you’re visiting a National Park, check whether there are any free walking apps which can help you explore the area.

4. Host a games night

“Dusting off your favourite board games – or teaching family members or friends a new card game – is a great way to enjoy an evening together without having to spend money,” says Shaw.

(Alamy/PA)

He adds: “If you’ve forgotten to pack these and your accommodation isn’t home to the board game, local charity shops are bound to have a few options for a small price. Alternatively, free games are available on iPads and tablets too.”

5. Plan food ahead

If you’re going self-catering, Shaw suggests organising a food shop to be delivered on the first day of your trip.

“By ordering ahead, this can help you to meal plan your getaway, saving you money on eating out and ensuring you have all of your favourite snacks and dishes to hand,” he says.

“Alternatively, if you’re keen to explore the local community by dining out, you could research which restaurants in your holiday location are best for your budget. Often, local pubs will have meal deals running on certain days or discounted children’s meals, so you can enjoy a night off cooking without a huge price tag.”

6. Set a spending limit

This could be a daily sum of money, or an amount for the overall trip.

Shaw adds: “If you end up going below your budget on a day or two, you might find you have enough left over for a final getaway treat or a fun activity post-trip to beat those holiday blues.”