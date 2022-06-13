Just Eat founder is Government’s new ‘cost of living business tsar’

The founder and former chief executive of the Just Eat online food delivery service has been appointed as the Government’s new “cost of living business tsar”.

The Cabinet Office said David Buttress will work with the private sector to develop new business-led initiatives to help people struggling with the squeeze on living standards.

He will join Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi on Tuesday at a meeting with supermarkets and sports organisations to discuss what assistance can be offered through initiatives like the Government’s holiday activities and food programme.

Announcing the appointment, Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay said Mr Buttress would bring a “wealth of experience” and the “vigour and ingenuity of business” to the role.

“Businesses and organisations across the country have stepped up time and time again when the nation needs it most. The financial pressures people are facing as a result of current global challenges will be no different,” he said.