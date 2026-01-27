Ground rents to be capped at £250 for leaseholders to end spiralling bills

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millions of leaseholders across England and Wales stand to benefit from an overhaul of the leasehold system, with ground rents set to be capped at £250 a year.

The shake-up will see many leaseholders save more than £4,000 over the course of their lease, with more than five million leaseholders and future homeowners benefiting from stronger control, powers and protections, the Government said.

The move marks the end of residential leaseholders paying over-the-top bills for no clear service in return and it will also make house sales easier for people whose lives have been put on hold because of ground rent terms that make their homes hard to sell, it added.

But the announcement also sparked concerns over the impacts for investor confidence in the housing market.

On Tuesday, savings and investment firm M&G warned of a £230 million one-off hit from the plans.

The company argued that the changes were “disproportionate” and would “negatively impact savers and companies that have chosen to invest in UK assets”.

M&G also said it was expecting an approximately £15 million hit to its annual adjusted operating profit once the proposed changes take effect, although company stressed that it was “well positioned to absorb and manage the negative impacts generated by this proposed legislation”.

Subject to parliamentary timings, the ground rent cap could come into force in late 2028.

Under the draft Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill, ground rent will be capped at £250 a year and be reduced effectively to zero after 40 years.

New leasehold flats will be banned and existing leaseholders will get the right to switch to commonhold, giving homeowners greater control over their properties.

Homeowners will receive a stake in the ownership of their buildings and have more say in issues affecting them, with greater control over how the building is managed and bills, the Government said.

Forfeiture, whereby leaseholders can lose their home and the equity they built up by defaulting on a debt as low as £350, will also be abolished.

Making the announcement in a video on TikTok, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I’ve spoken to so many people who say this will make a difference to them worth hundreds of pounds.

“That’s really important because the cost of living is the single most important thing across the country.”

The move comes after backbenchers including former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner urged the Government to stick to Labour’s manifesto promise to tackle “unregulated and unaffordable ground rent charges” amid concerns the move could impact pension funds.

Writing in the Guardian earlier this month, she said ministers were “subjected to furious lobbying from wealthy investors” trying to water down the commitment and warned people may lose faith if the party could not fix the “obvious injustice” with a cap.

Labour MPs previously urged ministers to go further than ending new leasehold flats by scrapping the system entirely.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed said: “If you own a flat you can be forced to pay ground rents that can become completely unaffordable. We said we’d be on the side of leaseholders – which is why today we are capping ground rent – helping millions of leaseholders by saving them money and giving them control over their home.”

The Residential Freehold Association (RFA) – a trade body representing professional freeholders – said the ground rent cap is “wholly unjustified”.

A spokesperson for the RFA said the cap “would seriously damage investor confidence in the UK housing market and send a dangerous and unprecedented signal to the wider institutional investment sector”.

It said: “Instead of focusing on those reforms which address the issues that leaseholders care most about, the Government’s draft Bill will tear up long-established contracts and property rights, which are pillars of the UK’s investment reputation.”

There are around 3.8 million leasehold properties with a ground rent obligation across England and Wales, which see people own the right to occupy a property through a lease for a limited number of years from a freeholder.

Unlike a service charge, there is no requirement for freehold owners to provide a service in return for this payment.

The Government estimates about 770,000 to 900,000 leaseholders pay more than £250 a year, of which 490,000 to 590,000 are in London and the South.

Last year alone, leaseholders paid more than £600 million in ground rents and they are expected to save up to a combined £12.7 billion in total over the entire lease term due to the cap, according to the Government.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been leading a crackdown since 2019 on mis-selling of leasehold homes on contract terms that break consumer law, with probes involving major housing developers and freehold owners.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said: “Our action has freed thousands of homeowners from doubling ground rents, and we have long supported a cap on ground rents to make sure all leaseholders get the fair deal they deserve.”

Timothy Douglas, head of policy and campaigns at property professionals’ body Propertymark, said: “We know from our research with Propertymark member agents that leasehold properties with escalating ground rent will struggle to sell, even if priced correctly.

“Addressing ground rents for existing leaseholders is a key step towards a fairer leasehold system. It brings existing leaseholders on par with new leaseholders, and it tackles one of the largest barriers to selling leasehold properties.”

Chris Norris, chief policy officer for the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), said: “Around one in four leasehold homes are in the private rented sector. Given this, the greater certainty provided by today’s announcements is welcome.

“In particular, the cap on ground rents will enable landlords to plan more effectively for future expenditure and business costs.”

The Association of Leasehold Enfranchisement Practitioners (Alep), which comprises specialist solicitors, valuers and managing agents, said the draft bill is a step towards modernising tenure structures in England and Wales.

Mark Chick, Alep director and senior partner at Bishop & Sewell LLP, said: “The structure of ownership underpins how communities are managed, maintained and held to account and reform was long-overdue.”