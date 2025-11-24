Starmer dishes up as more free school meals set to be rolled out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prime Minister dished up meals to children as he visited their primary school and said the rolling out of free school meals to more youngsters will help drive down poverty.

Sir Keir Starmer joined children who were reading books of animal poetry in a classroom at Welland Academy in Peterborough before going through to the dining hall and speaking to kitchen staff.

He then served up meatballs in tomato sauce with pasta, salad and garlic bread to children sitting around a table, together with Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson who helped serve the meals.

Sir Keir said in an interview afterwards: “We’re focusing on free school meals today which we’re rolling out for all children whose families are on universal credit.

“That’s half a million children more on free school meals.

“That will make a massive difference because for some children that’ll be the only or best meal of the day.

“But also… it’s not just a meal, it’s an opportunity, because children with a decent meal inside them will learn better. So this is about driving down on child poverty.”

The changes are due to come into force in September 2026 as part of a pledge to bring down child poverty levels.

It comes as the Chancellor is expected to scrap the two-child benefit cap in her Budget on Wednesday and as Sir Keir’s child poverty strategy is due to be published in the coming weeks.

During his visit, Sir Keir told a seven-year-old girl who said that her Christmas tree was up that they do not put their’s up yet because of his daughter’s birthday.

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

“You’ve got your tree up already? We don’t put our tree up… my daughter’s birthday is today, so we never put our Christmas tree up… (before).”

In the dining hall he told a boy, who appeared to ask about his job: “It’s got a few challenges, yes, it’s a bit harder than dishing up school dinners.”