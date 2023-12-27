Last Friday before Christmas was busiest day of 2023 for ATM withdrawals – Link

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The last Friday before Christmas Day was “by far” the busiest day of this year to date for cash machine withdrawals, according to Link.

The UK cash access and ATM network said Friday December 22 was not only the busiest day in 2023, but the biggest total it had seen for withdrawals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around £460 million was withdrawn on Friday December 22, on what was the last working day before Christmas for some people, ahead of a four-day break consisting of two weekend days and two bank holidays.

The average value of a withdrawal on that day was just under £105.

Other notable days for high cash withdrawal totals in 2023 were April 28, when £398 million was withdrawn and May 26, when £370 million was withdrawn.

Graham Mott, director of strategy at Link said: “Friday saw by the far the most cash withdrawn from cash machines this year, in fact the most since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With many travelling over the Christmas weekend, people visited ATMs to stock up and to undoubtedly use it to give as presents.”