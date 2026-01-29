Location of 250th banking hub announced as Santander confirms closures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four new banking hubs have been confirmed by cash access body Link, taking the total number it has recommended to 250.

The announcement was made as Santander said it would shut 44 of its bank branches – and the newly-announced banking hubs will open in four locations where Santander has announced closures.

Link said its 250th banking hub recommendation is in Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire.

The three other hubs newly-recommended are in Ormskirk in Lancashire, Wilmslow in Cheshire and Whitehaven in Cumbria.

Santander has said it plans to close branches in these locations by the end of January 2027.

Banking hubs have helped to plug gaps in cash access as there have been waves of bank branch closures.

They are a shared banking space, where customers of different banks can do their banking in a single place.

The hubs will consist of a counter service where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

There will also be spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank. Staff from different banks will be available on different days.

In December, Cash Access UK opened the 200th banking hub open in Billericay in Essex, and there are now 210 hubs across the UK.

John Howells, Link chief executive, said: “Almost five years ago, the first two banking hubs opened as part of a pilot to see how we could better protect access to cash.

“We’re delighted to announce the recommendation of the 250th hub today.

“The hubs, alongside other solutions, are making a significant difference and helping communities to readily access and deposit cash with ease.”