Link unveils UK locations for new banking hubs following Santander announcement

Nineteen new banking hubs have been recommended by cash access network Link, following Santander UK’s announcement that it is set to shut more branches.

A banking hub is similar to a traditional bank branch, but the space is shared by multiple banks.

Hubs have a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

There are also private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.

Banks work on a rotating basis, so staff from different providers are available on different days.

On Wednesday, Santander announced 95 branch closures, which will leave it with 349 branches after the overhaul.

One of the 19 hubs recommended by Link, located in Tonbridge, Kent, was the result of a community appeal, with the remaining 18 being triggered by Santander’s announcement.

Link has recommended 224 hubs so far. The Government has committed to delivering 350 banking hubs over the course of this Parliament.

The hubs will now be delivered by Cash Access UK. To date, 139 banking hubs are up and running.

Since 2022, Link has assessed 1,879 bank branch closures, and continues to receive community requests for better cash access.

John Howells, chief executive of Link, said: “Banking hubs continue to prove popular, and we’re delighted to announce that 19 new locations will benefit from their services in the future.

“The hubs will make a real difference for the millions of people who still rely on cash. We’re committed to keeping cash on the high street, and will continue recommending banking hubs where they are needed.”

The 19 new locations across the UK earmarked for a banking hub are:

– Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex

– Billericay, Essex

– Dover, Kent

– Droitwich, Worcestershire

– Dunstable, Bedfordshire

– East Grinstead, West Sussex

– Holyhead, Anglesey

– Ilkley, West Yorkshire

– Larne, Antrim

– Maldon, Essex

– Morley, West Yorkshire

– North Walsham, Norfolk

– Redcar, North Yorkshire

– Saffron Walden, Essex

– St Annes-on-the-Sea, Lancashire

– Turriff, Aberdeenshire

– Uckfield, East Sussex

– Urmston, Great Manchester

– Tonbridge, Kent (a location which was confirmed by Link following a successfully appealed community request)